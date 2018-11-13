Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sell-Side Analysts See Upside Potential In Zynerba
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2018 2:19pm   Comments
Share:
Sell-Side Analysts See Upside Potential In Zynerba

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) have dropped by about 12 percent since the company reported third-quarter results Nov. 8.

Analysts at HC Wainwright and Canaccord Genuity consider the sell-off an overreaction and issued positive updates on the company this week. 

The Analysts

HC Wainwright's Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Zynerba with a $23 price target. 

Canaccord Genuity's Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating with a $15 price target. 

The Thesis

Zynerba's ZYN002 is a CBD-based drug for children and adolescents with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that causes intellectual disability, behavioral and learning challenges and is thought to be a single-gene cause of autism spectrum disorder.

In its last earnings report, Zynerba reiterated all "expected pipeline timelines," said HC Wainwright's Livnat.

The company is showing financial discipline and is well-capitalized to survive through 2019, the analyst said. 

The sell-side firm's model focuses solely on the ZYN002 candidate, and Livnat estimates an enterprise value of $34 million.

HC Wainwright's price target of $23 per share, which implies an upside of around 300 percent, includes a probability of success for ZYN002 of 35 percent of achieving $700 million in peak U.S. sales with an orphan indication, the analyst said. 

Canaccord's Lee said Zynerba's earnings report reflects a lower-than-expected rate of cash burn. Zynerba has enough cash to last through through the important data for ZYN002's ongoing Phase 3 trials next year, the analyst said. 

The Price Action

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares were down 3.36 percent at $5.47 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links: 

Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week 

Short Sellers Are Making Huge Profits In Cannabis Stocks 

Latest Ratings for ZYNE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Aug 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018H.C. WainwrightAssumesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZYNE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Arlinda Lee Canaccord GenuityAnalyst Color Cannabis Price Target Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZYNE)

Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
Experts Weigh In On Medical Cannabis Products Now Available In The UK
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer And Allergan Earnings, CFO Departures At Acadia And Assertio
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analyst: Full Price Selling Is Significantly Improving At Foot Locker