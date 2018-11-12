Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lumentum Shares Plunge After Guidance Cut, Bruising Apple Stock In The Process

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2018 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Lumentum Shares Plunge After Guidance Cut, Bruising Apple Stock In The Process

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were down more than 4 percent Monday after key iPhone supplier Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE), slashed its guidance.

The damage to Lumentum's stock was much worse, with shares hitting a new 52-week low of $37.59 and trading down about 30 percent at the time of publication. 

What Happened

Lumentum, which manufactures 3-D chips that help power the iPhone's facial recognition system, revised its fiscal second quarter outlook due to "a request from one of our largest industrial and consumer customers" — likely a reference to Apple.

Lumentum said it was told to "materially reduce shipments" of laser diodes for 3-D sensing to the unnamed customer.

The manufacturer lowered its fiscal second-quarter revenue outlook from a range of $405-$430 million to a new range of $335-$355 million. The company also lowered its non-GAAP operating margin from a range of 28-30 percent to 23-25 percent and the net income per share range from $1.60-$1.75 to $1.15-$1.34 per share.

Why It's Important

Lumentum's revision could be seen as a sign that Apple cut its orders by as much as 30 percent, Bloomberg quoted Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers as saying in a research report.

Loop Capital Markets analyst James Kisner was also quoted by Bloomberg as saying Lumentum's guidance is "not entirely surprising," as the market for 3-D sensing technologies is likely to be smaller than previously expected.

What's Next

Lumentum's management team will be speaking at upcoming investor conferences, including:

  • The UBS Global Technology Conference on Monday.
  • The Needham Networking, Communications & Security Conference at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Related Links:

Analyst: Skyworks Could Be The Culprit Behind Apple's iPhone Production Cuts

Intel Is The Semiconductor Sector's Only Candidate For Estimate Raises, Nomura Says In Upgrade

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Posted-In: 3-D sensing Apple Suppliers Apple Supply ChainAnalyst Color News Guidance Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + LITE)

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down Over 400 Points; Apptio Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Veritas Capital To Buy Athenahealth For $5.7B
Alibaba Buyers Unimpressed By Record Singles Day Sales
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Ford, Target And More
Should You Buy The Skyworks Dip? Analysts Debate
Cold Start: Worries About Hawkish Fed, Rising Prices Seem To Weigh On Sentiment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
JBLGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
IMOBarclaysUpgrades0.0
JRVRKeefe Bruyette & WoodsDowngrades40.0
ADMPB. Riley FBRDowngrades2.5
EAFVertical GroupDowngrades9.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Upcoming Earnings: Home Depot Takes The Stage As Housing Data Looks Mixed