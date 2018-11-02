Market Overview

Need A Reason To Buy Michael Kors? UBS Offers 8

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2018 3:12pm   Comments
Need A Reason To Buy Michael Kors? UBS Offers 8
UBS turned bullish on Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) after a dive into multiple aspects of the luxury fashion company's business. 

The Analyst

Analyst Jay Sole upgraded Michael Kors Holdings from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $76 to $80.

The Thesis

Sole named eight factors behind UBS' bullish stance on Michael Kors. (See his track record here.) 

They are: 

  • A survey of millennial handbag customers found the Michael Kors brand commands the highest favorability among 33 brands and has been steadily improving in ranking since 2015.
  • The brand is benefiting from good near-term sales momentum within the direct-to-consumer channel.
  • Michael Kors boasts a higher overall rating among employees compared to its competition based on a study of Glassdoor ratings. This implies the company is "functioning well," and this is not fully appreciated by the market, Sole said. 
  • The market isn't pricing in Jimmy Choo and Versace's clear drivers of EBITDA growth in Michael Kors' stock price.
  • Encouragingly, the company's recently acquired Versace brand had more likes on Instagram than any other luxury brand with the exceptions of Gucci and Dior.
  • Google Search trends suggest Versace's brand is benefiting from recent momentum.
  • Handbag pricing trends are "getting less bad" with few big brands selling many items north of $500.
  • Geospatial data points to decreasing competition as industrywide store count closures accelerate.

Price Action

Michael Kors shares were trading higher by 1.64 percent at $58.30 at the time of publication Friday. 

Photo by See-ming Lee/Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: fashion handbags Jay Sole Jimmy ChooAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

