Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dunkin' Stock Is Winning The Coffee War — For Now

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2018 4:57pm   Comments
Share:
Dunkin' Stock Is Winning The Coffee War — For Now
Related DNKN
Q2 Earnings Preview: Dunkin Brands Group
All The Major Executive Departures Of 2018 — So Far
Jack In The Box: A Dividend Growth Surprise (Seeking Alpha)
Related SBUX
Stephens' Restaurant Analyst Parses Starbucks' 'Ho-Hum' Quarter
Nasdaq, Tech Names Might Come Under Pressure Following Facebook's Weak Results
Parnassus Fund Comments on Starbucks (GuruFocus)

Coffee lovers can debate which of their caffeine fixes are superior between Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). But one thing isn't up for debate: which is the superior-performing stock.

The Analysts

Matt Maley, equity strategist at Miller Tabak, and Chantico Global CEO Gina Sanchez were guests on a recent CNBC "Trading Nation" segment to discuss the two coffee chains.

What The Chart Is Saying

Shares of Dunkin' Brands, the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts, are up 53 percent over the past two years, while Starbucks' stock is higher by just 12 percent over the same time period.

Taking a look at the near-term performance, Dunkin's stock is the clear winner among the two, up 25 percent since April, Maley said. But from a strictly technical basis, Dunkin's upside looks "somewhat limited," as it appears to be overbought from a short- and long-term perspective, he said. 

Dunkin's relative strength index is above the 70 threshold, which may imply it is overbought by investors, he said. Shares are trading at a 13-percent premium to its 200-day moving average.

On the other hand, Starbucks' stock has been "stuck in a sideways range" since 2015 between $52 and $63 per share, Maley said. If shares hold above the $52 level, it may be enough to give the stock momentum to move back to the middle of the $52 to $63 range, he said. 

What The Chart Isn't Saying

What Starbucks' stock charts aren't showing is that the coffee chain is experiencing a fundamental problem, Sanchez said.

The coffee giant said it needs to close 150 underperforming stores in 2019, which implies it is now looking like a "very, very mature company."

The fundamentals "don't add up" for Starbucks, and while Dunkin' Donuts is much smaller in size, it is the company that "has the wind in its back," Sanchez said. 

Price Action

Dunkin Brands shares were down 2.26 percent at $69.58 at the close Friday, while Starbucks shares were up 1.36 percent at $52.15. 

Related Links:

Should Investors Buy The Dip In Starbucks? These Street Analysts Are Saying No

What Dunkin Investors Should Know About About David Hoffmann

Latest Ratings for DNKN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Jul 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jul 2018JP MorganMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DNKN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Chantico Global CNBC coffeeAnalyst Color Restaurants Analyst Ratings Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX + DNKN)

Stephens' Restaurant Analyst Parses Starbucks' 'Ho-Hum' Quarter
Nasdaq, Tech Names Might Come Under Pressure Following Facebook's Weak Results
Starbucks Q3 Earnings Preview
Why Efforts To Curb Plastic Use Could Affect Your Oil Trade
15 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DNKN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ford Spins Off Autonomous Vehicle Company, Plans $4B Investment