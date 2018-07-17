Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku Customer Acceleration Turns KeyBanc Incrementally Bullish

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2018 12:39pm   Comments
Share:
Roku Customer Acceleration Turns KeyBanc Incrementally Bullish
Related ROKU
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cisco, Roku, Under Armour And More
45 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
Spotify, Roku, streaming firms dip after Netflix miss (Seeking Alpha)

Accelerating customer growth and strength could drive additional upside for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. 

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Evan Wingren maintained an Overweight rating on Roku and raised the firm’s price target on the stock from $44 to $54.

The Thesis

Customer acceleration is likely in the second quarter, as growth has continued to rise even further since mid-quarter and could drive confidence in Roku's ability to exceed consensus expectations, Wingren said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

“We expect more active accounts to drive higher platform revenue and gross profits," the analyst said. 

Search volume has increased 18 percent year-over-year, which could act as a good indicator of consumer interest in Roku, Wingren said. 

Roku’s ad-supported video-on-demand channel is seeing momentum and likely gaining adoption, which could be attributed to recent content additions, in KeyBanc's view. 

“Growth in The Roku Channel could accelerate ad inventory and drive gross profits above our expectations," Wingren said. 

Price Action

Roku shares were rallying 5.68 percent to $51 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Articles: 

What Alexa On Amazon's Fire TV Menas For Netflix, Roku, Spotify, Comcast

Morgan Stanley Turns Neutral On Roku After Ctock's 25% Year-To-Date Decline

Photo courtesy of Roku. 

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Jul 2018OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
Jun 2018MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Evan Wingren KeyBanc Capital Markets Streaming TV streaming videoAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cisco, Roku, Under Armour And More
45 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Oppenheimer Likes Roku Channel Opportunity, Upgrades Stock
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2018
Jason's Picks: More Than $200 Off A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2017 Model)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ROKU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.