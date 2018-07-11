'Dramatic Improvements': Stifel Goes Full Bull On Conn's
Furniture retailer Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) shares saw a strong recovery in June that bulls expect to continue through the next year.
The Rating
Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Baugh upgraded Conn’s from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $35 to $45.
The Thesis
"Dramatic improvements” have been made in the yield on Conn’s loan portfolio and the stability of charge-offs, Baugh said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
A breakeven in the credit business isincreasingly feasible by mid-2019 as no-interest promotions are reduced, rates rise in the direct loan program and delinquency trends and collections improve, the analyst said.
“We are increasingly comfortable that the new management team has invested heavily in the underwriting and collections side of credit and will be much better equipped to address changing fundamentals in this business when they occur,” Baugh said.
Stifel forecast that comp sales will grow in the low-single-digit range as Conn’s moves forward from stunting immigration and weather concerns. The sell-side firm's estimates suggest top-line expansion between 8 and 10 percent through 2019.
“Importantly, we don't believe that management has to loosen credit underwriting decisions to drive this growth,” Baugh said.
Price Action
Conn's shares were trading up 0.28 percent at $36 at the time of publication Wednesday.
Related Links:
RH CEO: Warren Buffett Deserves Some Credit For Retailer's Turnaround
Wayfair's Better-Than-Expected Q1 Turns BofA Bullish
Public domain photo via Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for CONN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jul 2018
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Jun 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for CONN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Furniture John Baugh retail Stifel NicolausAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.