Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Despite Overstock's Stalled Common Offering, DA Davidson Remains Bullish

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2018 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
Despite Overstock's Stalled Common Offering, DA Davidson Remains Bullish
Related OSTK
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) announced a public offering of its common stock  March 26, but reports the company canceled its offering could "add fuel to the fire of the detractors," according to D.A. Davidson.

The Analyst

Analyst Tom Forte maintains a Buy rating on Overstock's stock with an unchanged $100 price target.

The Thesis

Despite concerning headlines, the bullish case for Overstock hasn't changed, Forte said in a research report. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The company boasts two significant assets, the analyst said:

  • The legacy, home e-commerce business, which could be worth $48 per share in a sale to a potential strategic buyer.
  • The Medici Ventures subsidiary, which could be worth $52 per share.

Overstock's legacy business is expected to see a "material change" in its first quarter with a sales growth of 5 percent compared to a 13.3-percent sales decline in the fourth quarter, Forte said. The reversal is attributed to management's strategy of ramping its investment spend to "pursue the traditional e-commerce model of investing for growth," the analyst said. 

Overstock's Medici Ventures subsidiary includes investments in 12 companies that are in some way leveraged to blockchain technologies, Forte said. If the subsidiary is successful in completing a $250 million initial coin offering, it could mark another "significant catalyst" for the stock, he said. 

Price Action

Shares of Overstock were trading lower by more than 8 percent at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

4 Potential Overstock Catalysts That Make DA Davidson Bullish

Analyst Stays Bullish On Overstock's tZERO Coin Offering Despite Regulatory Risk

Latest Ratings for OSTK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018DA DavidsonMaintainsBuyBuy
Nov 2017DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017DA DavidsonMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for OSTK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Blockchain DA Davidson initial coin offering Medici VenturesAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OSTK)

26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; McCormick Profit Tops Estimates
24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Home Prices, Consumer Confidence Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on OSTK
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.