Foot Locker Added To 'Best Ideas' List At Wedbush
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) sentiment continues to strengthen after the stock was named a "best idea" by Wedbush.
The Analyst
Analyst Chris Svezia maintains an Outperform rating and $59 price target on Foot Locker.
The Thesis
Foot Locker’s stock was negatively impacted by an intense promotional environment prompted by poor trends in basketball, declining sales of legacy franchises and insufficient allocations of popular Nike styles in the second half of 2017, Svezia said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
While the promotional environment persists into 2018, “comp sales have been better than feared, albeit negative, and we argue that the outlook for Nike is more favorable in terms of product and allocation for the year ahead, which should drive improvement at Foot Locker,” the analyst said.
Nike is set to release its highly anticipated Epic React Flyknit shoe Feb. 22.
With Foot Locker purchasing over 60 percent of its merchandise from Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), the athleticwear company’s improving stature will be followed closely by Foot Locker investors when it reports results in mid-March. Foot Locker is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings March 2.
Price Action
Foot Locker shares were down 2.85 percent at $47 Monday afternoon.
Related Links:
Foot Locker Scores Another Upgrade As New Basketball Releases Resonate
Citi Names 'Controversial' Foot Locker As Its Top Footwear, Apparel Pick
Latest Ratings for FL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Oppenheimer
|Upgrades
|Perform
|Outperform
|Jan 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Jan 2018
|Pivotal Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for FL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Athleticwear Chris Svezia WedbushAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.