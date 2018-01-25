Barclays Loses Confidence In Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) pre-announced its fourth-quarter results Thursday and announced the departures of key board members and a change in strategy.
The Analyst
Barclays' Lauren Lieberman downgraded Newell Brands from Overweight to Equal Weight and decreased the price target from $35 to $26.
The Thesis
Back in November the analyst elected not to downgrade Newell Brands because she felt that the company's deeper focus on cash flow and attempts to adjust sales expectations were sound. After this morning's news release, Lieberman said she lost confidence in the stock. (See the analyst's track record here.)
Concerns include the overhead from divestitures, incremental restructuring and the uncertainty around cash flow, Lieberman said. The near-term pipeline for innovation and Newell's ability to protect market sharen are also risks, she said.
Barclays' valuation reflects a 40-percent discount to SMID-Cap Staples peers on a calendar 2018 earnings per share estimate of $2.89.
The Price Action
Newell Brands dropped nearly 21 percent Thursday.
Related Link:
Newell Brands' Cautionary Commentary Prompts Jefferies To Downgrade The Stock
Photo by Rubbermaid Products/Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for NWL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2018
|Barclays
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Dec 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for NWL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Barclays Lauren Lieberman RubbermaidAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.