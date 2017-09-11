Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Newell Brands' Cautionary Commentary Prompts Jefferies To Downgrade The Stock

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2017 9:55am   Comments
Share:
Newell Brands' Cautionary Commentary Prompts Jefferies To Downgrade The Stock
Related NWL
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From September 7: Amcor-Bemis, NuVasive-Vertera Spine, Newell-Chesapeake Bay Candle

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) revised its earnings outlook last week due to cost inflation and higher investment spending. The announcement prompted Jefferies' Kevin Grundy to downgrade Newell Brands' stock rating from Buy to Hold with a price target lowered from $63 to $49 and also removed from "JEF's Franchise Picks List."

The competitive landscape is already difficult enough but the revised outlook is "worrisome," Grundy commented in the downgrade note. The cost of operating the business is now "clearly moving higher" and any ongoing benefit from Elmer, which provided more than 50 percent of second-quarter growth will "ultimately wane."

Of particular note, 70 percent of Newell Brands' business is U.S.-based and topline pressures in the flagship market will likely persist moving forward. On top of that, the company's own comments at a recent investor conference (on Sept. 6 and 7) "underscored the company's expectations for continued sluggish market growth" in fiscal 2018.

tipranks.png

Given the ongoing concerns, there is reason to be skeptical the company will be able to hit the consensus estimate for fiscal 2018 of $3.43, Grundy also noted. A more accurate figure for the year would be in the $3.30 per share range with no reason to believe the company's prospects won't turn around next year.

Finally, one of the bullish reasons to own the stock in the past was the company's $500 million cost saving plan which would result in around 50 cents in EPS to drop to the bottom line. But now much of the expected savings will be reinvested in the business and used to offset input cost inflation.

Related Links:

These Were The Most Popular Buys And Sells Among Retail Investors In June

TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index (IMX) For June 2017
______
Image Credit: By RRRST - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for NWL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold
May 2017Wells FargoDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Mar 2017JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NWL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Hurricane Harvey Jefferies Kevin Grundy Newell BrandsAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NWL)

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From September 7: Amcor-Bemis, NuVasive-Vertera Spine, Newell-Chesapeake Bay Candle
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 29
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on NWL
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.