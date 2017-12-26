Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Portola Pharma Shares Under Pressure After FDA Extension
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2017 10:18am   Comments
Share:
Portola Pharma Shares Under Pressure After FDA Extension
Related PTLA
Oppenheimer Serves Up 29 Top Stock Ideas For January
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Southwest Airlines And General Electric
Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Behind Fate's Rally (Seeking Alpha)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares are down Tuesday after the company's Friday announcement that the FDA has extended its review period for the biologics license application for AndexXa, an anticoagulant antidote product candidate, by 90 days.

In August 2016, the company received complete response letter delaying the therapy's approval. The drug watchdog had sought additional data to support the inclusion of edoxaban and enoxaparin in the label, while it also needed to finalize its review of the clinical amendments to the company's post-market commitments.

The Analyst

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps has an Outperform rating on Portola Pharma.

The Thesis

The recent extension of the review period is to allow the FDA time to review additional information recently submitted by the company, and further discuss labeling and post-marketing commitments, Phipps said in a Tuesday morning note.

The submission in question included additional data requested by the FDA from the ANNEXA-4 study, which evaluated AndexXa in patients on a Factor Xa inhibitor with an acute major bleeding episode, the analyst said.

Notwithstanding the setback, which has led to disappointment among investors, Phipps said he continues to believe AndexXa will receive FDA approval, with a decision date of May 4.

William Blair revised its commercial estimates for AndexXa based on updated timelines in 2018, with the U.S. launch now likely toward the end of the second quarter and the European launch expected in the near term. 

This expectation, combined with the commercial launch of Bevyxxa, meant for the prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism, provides significant upside potential to the current share price of Portola Pharma, Phipps said. 

Bevyxxa was approved by the FDA on June 23, 2017.

The Price Action

Shares of Portola Pharma are up about 145 percent year-to-date until Dec. 22.

The shares were shedding 8.28 percent to $50.32 at last check in reaction to the FDA extension. 

Related Links:

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These December PDUFA Dates

The Companies That Led 2017's Biotech Rally

Latest Ratings for PTLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2017Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PTLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Matt PhippsAnalyst Color Biotech News Reiteration FDA Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTLA)

Oppenheimer Serves Up 29 Top Stock Ideas For January
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PTLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.