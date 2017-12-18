Market Overview

Even After A Yearlong Run, KeyBanc Says VMware Is Attractively Valued

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2017 9:27am   Comments
After strong performance throughout 2017, VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) remains well-positioned to continue benefiting from favorable industry trends, which bodes well for the stock's prospects in 2018, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Alex Kurtz upgraded VMware's stock rating from Sector Weight to Overweight and set a $142 price target.

The Thesis

VMware's business showed signs of strength throughout 2017 despite a rise in demand for containers and public cloud adoption as longer-term alternative platforms, Kurtz said in a note. (See Kurtz' track record here.) 

Specifically, the company showed strong renewal rates, especially with its largest enterprise licensing agreements, the analyst said. 

While the company's prospects for the coming year remain strong, the stock's price may not fully reflect that, according to KeyBanc. 

Shares of VMware are trading near the midpoint of its historical EV/NTM FCF ranges, Kurtz said. A "bull case" scenario price target of $172 implies blended revenue growth of 12 percent in fiscal 2019, with a 36-percent free cash flow margin and a 20x multiple, he said.

By comparison, company peer Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) has a 27.5-percent free cash flow margin and 15.4-percent revenue growth outlook, Kurtz said. 

Price Action

Shares of VMware were trading higher by nearly 2 percent ahead of Monday's market open and are higher by nearly 60 percent since the start of 2017.

Latest Ratings for VMW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Dec 2017Gabelli & Co.DowngradesBuyHold
Dec 2017Drexel HamiltonDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for VMW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alex Kurtz cloud computing Ela KeyBanc Capital Markets NSX vSANAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

