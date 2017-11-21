Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bullish Comcast Analyst Models For A 33% Upside
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 21, 2017 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
Bullish Comcast Analyst Models For A 33% Upside
Related CMCSA
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2017
Pay-TV Subscriber Loss Rises In Q3, Cord Cutting Still A Woe
FCC chairman sets December push to end net neutrality rules (Seeking Alpha)

It’s a challenging world for cable and satellite companies, but one Wall Street analyst said investors are a bit too negative on the outlook for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

The Analyst

Buckingham Research Group analyst Matthew Harrigan initiated coverage of Comcast with a Buy rating and $48 price target. 

The Thesis

Comcast has a lot of good things going for it and its stock is relatively cheap at the moment, Harrigan said. (See Harrigan's track record here.) 

Comcast’s cable TV, technology and content assets are unparalleled in the media market, the analyst said. 

Investors concerned about cord-cutting have put pressure on Comcast stock, but Harrgan estimates the company will lose only about 6 percent of its current video customer base through 2021. At the same time, Buckingham values Comcast’s cable business at $186 billion and NBCUniversal at $91 billion. The firm’s $48 price target is based on a conservative 9.0x multiple on estimated operating cash flow.

At the same time Comcast is losing customers, Harrigan said it will gain cash flow from its cable business at a compound annual rate of 4.7 percent.

“Given Comcast’s huge customer base, pricing should take precedence over mild volume changes,” he said.

Comcast’s reported interest in acquiring assets from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a wild card and potential catalyst for the stock in the near term. Harrigan estimates these assets could generate nearly $3.8 billion in 2018 EBITDA.

From a capital return perspective, Buckingham is calling for 12 percent share retirement through 2021 and continued dividend payments.

Price Action

Comcast shares were trading higher by 1.59 percent at the time of publication. 

Related Links:
AT&T, Verizon The Likely Winners In The Event T-Mobile-Sprint Deal Rumors Ever Come To Fruition
Bidding War Could Be In Store For 21st Century Fox

Photo courtesy of Comcast. 

Latest Ratings for CMCSA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CMCSA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Buckingham Research Matthew HarriganAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + FOXA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2017
Pay-TV Subscriber Loss Rises In Q3, Cord Cutting Still A Woe
45 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Market In 5 Minutes: Tesla's Truck, Media Bids, ICOs, And More
Bidding War Could Be In Store For 21st Century Fox
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CMCSA

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.