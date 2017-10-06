NPD's Video Game Sales Data For September: What To Expect
The NPD Group will release its September video game sales report on Oct. 12, which is expected to show the video game industry having benefited from a mid-teens increase, said Stifel's Drew Crum. In fact, the upcoming report is considered to be of "greater interest" for investors, as it includes a few key AAA titles that were recently released, including "Destiny 2," "NBA 2K18" and "FIFA 18."
Overall video game sales should show a gain of 20 percent or more on a year-over-year basis, Crum stated. But the hardware category will likely show a double-digit decline although the Nintendo Switch gained further traction. It is important to note that the same period a year ago was boosted by the Xbone S and PS4 Slim, which were relatively new at the time.
The analyst also made the following projections for third-party publishers for the month of September:
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI): sales of $90 million ($20 million a year ago) reflecting the launch of "Destiny 2."
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA): sales of approximately $80 million amid "modest growth" for "Madden NFL" and slightly lower results for "FIFA 18."
- Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO): Retail sales will likely be down in the high-single digits to around $100 million despite gains in the "NBA 2K" franchise.
Related Links:
Barclays Likes EA, Take-Two Among Gamer Stocks
Game Names Looking Attractive; Goldman Likes EA And Take-Two Interactive
Latest Ratings for ATVI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
|Sep 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
|Sep 2017
|Buckingham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Drew Crum Nintendo Switch Stifel Video Game MakersAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.