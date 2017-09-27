Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is testing its latest initiative to increase user engagement: longer tweets. In a blog post Tuesday, product manager Aliza Rosen said Twitter is testing out 280-character tweets, double the current 140-character limit.

“We want every person around the world to easily express themselves on Twitter, so we're doing something new: we're going to try out a longer limit, 280 characters, in languages impacted by cramming (which is all except Japanese, Chinese, and Korean),” Rosen wrote.

According to Twitter’s data, 9 percent of English tweets hit the current 140-character limit. Rosen says the character limit can be frustrating for users. For now, Twitter is only testing the higher limit on a select group of users before making a decision on whether to roll out the change for all of its users.

Benzinga asked Twitter users what they thought of expanding character limits, and only 36 percent of respondents favored the change.

Twitter stock has stabilized somewhat in 2017 after years of steady declines. Twitter has struggled to grow and monetize its massive user base, and the stock is now trading 35 percent below its 2013 IPO price of $26.

In August, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill downgraded Twitter stock from Buy to Hold and conceded that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is the “clear winner” in the social media space (see Thill's track record here).

Related Link: Internet Stock Catalysts: What's Ahead, Who Will Benefit And Who's At Risk

Latest Ratings for TWTR Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Aug 2017 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Initiates Coverage On Hold Jul 2017 Bank of America Maintains Underperform View More Analyst Ratings for TWTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Aliza Rosen Brent ThillAnalyst Color News Downgrades Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.