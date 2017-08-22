Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Redemption Remains Just Out Of Chipotle's Grasp

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2017 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Redemption Remains Just Out Of Chipotle's Grasp
Related CMG
Cramer On 'Broken Stocks': Opportunities Galore!
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On PayPal, Marriott And More

Investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)'s stock in the hopes of a recovery in sales is "risky, especially if expectations are optimistic," analysts at Deutsche Bank commented in a research report. The firm's Brett Levy maintains a Sell rating on Chipotle's stock rating with a price target slashed from $315 to $250.

 

For many investors the case for investing in Chipotle is simple: regaining part of its lost sales due to a food scare event marks the bare minimum to boost the stock, Levy commented in a research report. But accomplishing this may be out of reach as the casual fast food restaurant chain has to tackle with:

    1. A difficult competitive landscape.
    2. Brand equity issues.
    3. A poor history of management executing on initiatives.
    4. Concerns over the brand's defensibility.

"With fundamentals returning to 2013 levels and slower growth prospects, we have grown more skeptical of the recovery," Levy wrote.

tipranks.png

Looking forward, the analyst has little confidence in Chipotle to demonstrate strength in same-store sales. Accordingly, Levy's 2017 earnings per share estimate is lowered from $7.70 per share to $6.80 per share and 2018's outlook was also lowered from $10.60 per share to $9.90 per share.

Chipotle's stock has traded at an average of around 35x its forward earnings, but given the uncertainty over the brand moving forward, a 25x multiple on 2018's earnings is more appropriate.

"If fundamentals improve, the multiple could rebound," the report also noted. However, if there is a continued deterioration in fundamentals, despite easier compares creating a backdrop where the company could post above average growth, we believe the more muted multiple is appropriate. Should the hyper-growth not materialize (or rate of growth remain more modest), we believe there could be some additional risk to the multiple."

Related Links:

What Should Concern Chipotle Investors The Most? The Pace Of Sales Trends

A Review Of Chipotle's Recovery Finds Challenges Remain

_________

Image Credit: By Guilhem Vellut from Paris, France [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for CMG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jul 2017UBSMaintainsNeutral
Jul 2017JefferiesUpgradesUnderperformHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CMG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brett LevyAnalyst Color Short Ideas Reiteration Restaurants Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG)

Cramer On 'Broken Stocks': Opportunities Galore!
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On PayPal, Marriott And More
What Should Concern Chipotle Investors The Most? The Pace Of Sales Trends
That's Rich: Highest-Paid Comics Who Laughed All The Way To The Bank, Thanks To Netflix
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears For The Past Week: Apple, Tesla, Twitter And More
A Review Of Chipotle's Recovery Finds Challenges Remain
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CMG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.