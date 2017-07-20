Inside Sarepta's Beat And Raise Q2
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares jumped up over 17 percent during Wednesday’s after-hours trading sessions, after the medical research and drug development company crushed earnings estimates.
A Closer Look At Q2 Earnings
- Revenue: $35 million (consensus estimate was $22.3 million)
- Adjusted Losses: $0.46 per share (was $1.19 per share last year)
- Guidance: Raised to $125 million–$130 million (was $95 million)
After Nomura managing director Christopher Marai spoke to new CEO Doug Ingram following the earnings call, he also highlighted a positive view on Sarepta’s future similar to Ingram’s March 1 invitation theses. Marai maintains his Buy rating and set an $84 price target.
According to TipRanks, eight analysts are averaging a strong buy rating and a price target of $66 on Sarepta. Shares of Sarepta were trading at $40.20 during Thursday’s pre-market session, and at time of publication, shares were up 21.01 percent at $41.24.
Latest Ratings for SRPT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2017
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Mar 2017
|Nomura
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2017
|Leerink Swann
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
