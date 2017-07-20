Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares jumped up over 17 percent during Wednesday’s after-hours trading sessions, after the medical research and drug development company crushed earnings estimates.

A Closer Look At Q2 Earnings

Revenue: $35 million (consensus estimate was $22.3 million)

$35 million (consensus estimate was $22.3 million) Adjusted Losses: $0.46 per share (was $1.19 per share last year)

$0.46 per share (was $1.19 per share last year) Guidance: Raised to $125 million–$130 million (was $95 million)

After Nomura managing director Christopher Marai spoke to new CEO Doug Ingram following the earnings call, he also highlighted a positive view on Sarepta’s future similar to Ingram’s March 1 invitation theses. Marai maintains his Buy rating and set an $84 price target.

According to TipRanks, eight analysts are averaging a strong buy rating and a price target of $66 on Sarepta. Shares of Sarepta were trading at $40.20 during Thursday’s pre-market session, and at time of publication, shares were up 21.01 percent at $41.24.

Latest Ratings for SRPT Date Firm Action From To Apr 2017 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Upgrades Hold Buy Mar 2017 Nomura Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2017 Leerink Swann Upgrades Market Perform Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for SRPT

