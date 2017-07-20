Market Overview

Inside Sarepta's Beat And Raise Q2
Merrick Weingarten , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2017 9:51am   Comments
Inside Sarepta's Beat And Raise Q2
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Set To Open At New Highs; Nike Gets Upgrade (Investor's Business Daily)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares jumped up over 17 percent during Wednesday’s after-hours trading sessions, after the medical research and drug development company crushed earnings estimates.

A Closer Look At Q2 Earnings

  • Revenue: $35 million (consensus estimate was $22.3 million)
  • Adjusted Losses: $0.46 per share (was $1.19 per share last year)
  • Guidance: Raised to $125 million–$130 million (was $95 million)

After Nomura managing director Christopher Marai spoke to new CEO Doug Ingram following the earnings call, he also highlighted a positive view on Sarepta’s future similar to Ingram’s March 1 invitation theses. Marai maintains his Buy rating and set an $84 price target.

According to TipRanks, eight analysts are averaging a strong buy rating and a price target of $66 on Sarepta. Shares of Sarepta were trading at $40.20 during Thursday’s pre-market session, and at time of publication, shares were up 21.01 percent at $41.24.

Latest Ratings for SRPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2017SunTrust Robinson HumphreyUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2017NomuraInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2017Leerink SwannUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

