Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bullish Amazon Analyst Tempers Optimism For AWS Following Channel Checks
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
Bullish Amazon Analyst Tempers Optimism For AWS Following Channel Checks
Related AMZN
Blue Apron Jumps To The Top Of Short-Seller Favorites List
The Footwear Industry Has A Hispanic Problem
2 Tech-Heavy Funds Beating The Market Are Near Buy Point (Investor's Business Daily)

In a rare move among Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) analysts, Deutsche Bank’s Lloyd Walmsley pulled back his price target from $1,150 to $1,135, maintaining a Buy rating.

The cause is Walmsley’s recent channel checks on Amazon Web Services, which suggest less growth than previously estimated.

The analyst now expects AWS to grow 39 percent in the second quarter, compared to 40 percent previously. The small change translates to millions of dollars of growth.

While the revision poses a near-term risk to investor sentiment, in the grand scheme of things the change is nothing for investors to be concerned of. The new price target still represents 13 percent upside from Tuesday’s open.

In addition, Walmsley said Amazon’s retail business is “firing on all cylinders,” and expects strong Q2 results from North America and international markets.

Prime Day results also support Amazon’s health as a retail business and rising investment in new distribution spaces sets the stage for long-term growth.

Reinvestment in all of Amazon’s segments, including media and hardware, will continue to put pressure on margins though.

All-in-all, with an eye on web services, Walmsley “would use any pullback around AWS growth rate shortfalls to add to long-term positions.”

Follow along with earnings season and other business news in real-time with Benzinga Pro.

Related Links:

Alibaba Launches Platform To Link US Businesses With 500 Million Chinese Consumers

Master Of All Trades: Every Industry Jeff Bezos Has A Hand In

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Apr 2017BenchmarkReiteratesBuyBuy
Apr 2017Pacific CrestDowngradesOverweightSector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Amazon Web Services Deutsche Bank Lloyd WalmsleyAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Blue Apron Jumps To The Top Of Short-Seller Favorites List
The Footwear Industry Has A Hispanic Problem
Cramer: Netflix Proves It Belongs In The 'FANG' Group
Exclusive: Mark Cuban Sees Half A Billion Subscribers Ahead For Netflix
Where Will The Money Rotate In Q3?
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AMZN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.