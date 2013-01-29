ñol

UPDATE: Piper Jaffray Downgrades Vmware to Neutral on Disappointing Guidance

by Benzinga Staff, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2013 7:56 AM | 1 min read
Piper Jaffray downgraded Vmware
VMW
from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $105.00 to $90.00. Piper Jaffray noted, "While performance improved in Q4 (with billings growth rates accelerating by 5 to 7 points across all 3 revenue line items), disappointing 2013 revenue guidance coupled with a material slowdown in hiring plans moves VMware out of growth-company territory, in our view. While our reseller survey suggested an improved Q4 performance, our reseller interviews showed: 1) a lack of net new large transactions reflecting high penetration; 2) softness in Nicira adoption; and 3) a likelihood that guidance wouldn't be electrifying as a result." Vmware closed at $98.32 on Monday.

