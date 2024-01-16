Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Harpoon Therapeutics Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics HARP, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.75, along with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a 1.43% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $17.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Harpoon Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Neutral $23.00 $12.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $23.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $12.00 $7.50 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $13.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harpoon Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Harpoon Therapeutics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is engaged in developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The company's pipeline products include HPN424, HPN536, HPN217, and others.

Harpoon Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Harpoon Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -67.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Harpoon Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -40.51% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harpoon Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -47.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harpoon Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -3.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, Harpoon Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

