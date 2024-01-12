What Analysts Are Saying About Nevro Stock

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Nevro NVRO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nevro, revealing an average target of $19.62, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Experiencing a 11.82% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $22.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Nevro's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $20.00 $23.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $23.00 $22.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Announces Hold $23.00 - Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $23.00 - Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $17.00 $18.50 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.00 $23.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $15.00 $24.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nevro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nevro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Nevro compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Nevro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Nevro's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nevro's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nevro analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

Unveiling the Story Behind Nevro

Nevro Corp is a medical device company. Its key product is the HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain. Senza generates electrical impulses to relieve pain. The system is implanted by physicians and controlled by patients. It consists of leads, a trial stimulator, an implantable pulse generator, surgical tools, a clinician laptop programmer, a patient remote control, and a mobile charger. The company generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nevro

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Nevro's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.61%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nevro's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -8.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nevro's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nevro's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.