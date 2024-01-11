Analyst Ratings For Vestis

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Vestis VSTS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vestis, revealing an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.0% increase from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Vestis is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael O'Brien Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $24.00 - Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Announces Buy $20.00 - Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Announces Buy $20.00 - Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Announces Overweight $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vestis. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Vestis. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vestis compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vestis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vestis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vestis's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vestis analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Vestis

Vestis Corp is a provider of uniform rentals and workplace supplies across the United States and Canada. It provides uniforms, mats, towels, linens, restroom supplies, first-aid supplies, safety products, and other workplace supplies. The Company serves customers ranging from small, family-owned operations with a single location to large corporations and national franchises with multiple locations. The company operates in the United States and Canada as reportable segments. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Vestis's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vestis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.79% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vestis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 17.9%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vestis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.92, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.