What Analysts Are Saying About Bread Finl Hldgs Stock

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Bread Finl Hldgs BFH, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.29, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. A decline of 10.91% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Bread Finl Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fotheringham BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $33.00 - Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $31.00 $27.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $36.00 $42.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Announces Underweight $25.00 - Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $32.00 Terence Malone Barclays Announces Underweight $24.00 - Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Bread Finl Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bread Finl Hldgs: A Closer Look

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains minority interest in its recently spun-off LoyaltyOne division, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Bread Finl Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bread Finl Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.14% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bread Finl Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.79%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bread Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

