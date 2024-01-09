A Closer Look at 6 Analyst Recommendations For Veralto

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Veralto VLTO were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Veralto and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $82.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.21% increase from the previous average price target of $82.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Veralto among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Eade Argus Research Announces Buy $90.00 - Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $83.00 $82.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Announces Buy $82.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $78.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $78.00 - Jeffrey Sprague Vertical Research Announces Buy $82.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Veralto. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veralto compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Veralto compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Veralto's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Veralto's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Veralto

Veralto Corp is company which is a global provider of essential technology solutions that safeguard many of the world's most vital resources. The company operates in two segments such as Water Quality and Product Quality & Innovation. Through WQ segment they improve the quality and reliability of water through leading brands including Hach, Trojan Technologies and ChemTreat. Through PQI segment they promote consumer trust in products and help enable product innovation through leading brands including Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite and Pantone.

Understanding the Numbers: Veralto's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Veralto's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Veralto's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veralto's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 19.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veralto's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, Veralto faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

