Unveiling 12 Analyst Insights On Fiserv

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fiserv FI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $149.67, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.32% increase from the previous average price target of $144.86.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Fiserv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Markgraff Keybanc Announces Overweight $160.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $175.00 $160.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Announces Outperform $152.00 - Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $144.00 - Moshe Katri Wedbush Maintains Outperform $150.00 - Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $133.00 $129.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $175.00 $170.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Outperform $147.00 $145.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Announces Buy $140.00 - Andrew Jeffrey Truist Securities Lowers Hold $120.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fiserv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fiserv's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Fiserv's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fiserv analyst ratings.

Get to Know Fiserv Better

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for U.S. banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Breaking Down Fiserv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Fiserv's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fiserv's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.79.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.