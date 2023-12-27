A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.25, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.42% increase from the previous average price target of $12.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rahul Sarugaser Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $15.00 $12.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Announces Outperform $12.00 - Yuan Zhi B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $13.00 - Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $13.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fusion Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fusion Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fusion Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Fusion Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing alpha therapeutics for curing cancer. It develops Targeted Alpha Therapies (TAT) together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology. The firm's lead product candidate comprises FPI-1434, a monotherapy for the treatment of a variety of cancers; FPI-1966, for the treatment of head and neck and bladder cancers; and FPI-2059 among others.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fusion Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1108.43% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Fusion Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -860.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fusion Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fusion Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

