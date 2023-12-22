Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Alpine Immune Sciences Stock

Loading... Loading...

Alpine Immune Sciences ALPN has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.71, along with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 37.28% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Alpine Immune Sciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $32.00 $17.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Maintains Outperform $26.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $22.00 $19.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Raises Outperform $26.00 $19.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $30.00 $17.00 Andy Chen Berenberg Announces Buy $18.00 - Gregory Renza RBC Capital Announces Outperform $19.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alpine Immune Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alpine Immune Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alpine Immune Sciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alpine Immune Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its approach includes a proprietary scientific platform that converts native immune system proteins into differentiated, multi-targeted therapeutics. Its pipeline candidates are; ALPN-303, or povetacicept, is a dual antagonist of the B cell activating factor, or BAFF, and a proliferation-inducing ligand, or APRIL, cytokines, which play key roles in the activation, development, and survival of B cells, and ALPN-101, or acazicolcept, is a dual Inducible T cell Costimulator, or ICOS, and CD28 antagonist intended for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Alpine Immune Sciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Alpine Immune Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alpine Immune Sciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -116.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alpine Immune Sciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alpine Immune Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

