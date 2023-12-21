Unveiling 10 Analyst Insights On Fleetcor Technologies

Loading... Loading...

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fleetcor Technologies FLT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $280.0, a high estimate of $315.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.38% increase from the previous average price target of $273.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Fleetcor Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $315.00 $302.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Announces Outperform $300.00 - Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Neutral $235.00 $245.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Outperform $281.00 $277.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $270.00 $277.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $240.00 $244.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Announces Neutral $280.00 - John Davis Raymond James Lowers Outperform $277.00 $283.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $302.00 $275.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $300.00 $285.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fleetcor Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fleetcor Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Fleetcor Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Fleetcor Technologies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Fleetcor Technologies

Fleetcor Technologies Inc is a provider of specialised payment products. The company offers fleet cards, food cards, corporate lodging discount cards, and other specialised payment services. Fleetcor's systems enable its customers to manage and control their commercial payments and loyalty-card programmes. Customers include commercial fleet operators, major oil companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. Further, Fleetcor offers customised analysis solutions to its clients, offering business productivity tracking capabilities. United States is the largest geographic operating segment.

Fleetcor Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fleetcor Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.72% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fleetcor Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fleetcor Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fleetcor Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.78%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.28, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.