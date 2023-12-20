Analyst Expectations For Mirati Therapeutics's Future

Loading... Loading...

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Mirati Therapeutics MRTX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Mirati Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $64.09, accompanied by a high estimate of $83.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Observing a 7.34% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $59.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Mirati Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $59.00 $48.00 Andrew Berens Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $58.00 $78.00 Benjamin Burnett Stifel Lowers Hold $59.00 $83.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $58.00 - Kalpit Patel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $58.00 - Maury Raycroft Jefferies Raises Hold $58.00 $55.00 Benjamin Burnett Stifel Maintains Buy $83.00 - Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $72.00 $31.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $82.00 $58.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $58.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mirati Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Mirati Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mirati Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mirati Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Mirati Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Mirati Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mirati Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. It operates in a single geographical segment being the United States.

Mirati Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mirati Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 201.97% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Mirati Therapeutics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -987.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mirati Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -19.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirati Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.