Kenvue Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Within the last quarter, Kenvue KVUE has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Kenvue has been assessed by 4 analysts who, in the last 3 months, have set 12-month price targets. The average target price is $23.75, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $20.00.

Experiencing a 8.65% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $26.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

Embark on a journey into the analyses of financial experts and analysts, featuring a detailed breakdown of their recent assessments for Kenvue. Our Ratings Table below provides a comprehensive overview of the moves made by key analysts, their present ratings, and price targets. Understanding the perceptions of these experts towards the company can unveil valuable insights into possible market trends and investor sentiment.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $20.00 - Jason English Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $26.00 $29.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $26.00 $29.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kenvue compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kenvue's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Kenvue's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kenvue's Background

Kenvue is the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by sales, generating $15 billion in annual revenue. Formerly known as Johnson & Johnson's consumer segment, Kenvue spun off and went public in May 2023. It operates in a variety of silos within consumer health, such as cough, cold and allergy care, pain management, face and body care, and oral care, as well as women's health. Its portfolio includes a wide array of some of the most well-known brands in the space, including Tylenol, Listerine, Johnson's, Aveeno, and Neutrogena. Despite playing in a fragmented industry with intense competition and ever-changing consumer preferences, many of Kenvue's brands are the global leader in their respective segment thanks to their strong brand power.

Financial Milestones: Kenvue's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kenvue's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.33% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kenvue's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kenvue's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kenvue's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

