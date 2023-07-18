Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Rating for Church & Dwight Co: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Church & Dwight Co CHD and raise its price target from $105.00 to $107.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight Co are trading down 0.23% over the last 24 hours, at $98.16 per share.

A move to $107.00 would account for a 9.01% increase from the current share price.

About Church & Dwight Co

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Xtra, Trojan, OxiClean, First Response, Nair, L'il Critters/Vitafusion, Orajel, and WaterPik, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute more than 80% of its annual sales and profits. In early 2019, the firm announced the addition of Flawless, which manufactures electric shaving products for women. At the end of 2020, the firm acquired Zicam, a leading brand in the cough/cold-shortening category. Church & Dwight derives more than 80% of its sales from its home market in the U.S.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.