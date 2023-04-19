What To Know About UBS's Downgrade of Grupo Televisa

UBS downgraded its rating of Grupo Televisa TV to Neutral with a price target of $6.00, changing its price target from $8.80 to $6.00.

Shares of Grupo Televisa are trading down 3.61% over the last 24 hours, at $4.93 per share.

A move to $6.00 would account for a 21.58% increase from the current share price.

About Grupo Televisa

Once the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, Grupo Televisa is now one of the leading telecommunication firms in Mexico. Televisa's cable arm, Izzi, is the one of the largest pay-television and broadband providers in Mexico. The firm also holds a majority stake in Sky Mexico, the country's only satellite TV provider. Televisa also owns interests in terrestrial radio, magazine publishing, Mexico bingo parlors, and three of Mexico's professional soccer teams. After merging its traditional media business into Univision, Televisa owns a 45% stake in combined entity TelevisaUnivision.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.