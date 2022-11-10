ñol

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Carlyle Secured Lending

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 10, 2022 11:59 AM | 2 min read
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Carlyle Secured Lending. The company has an average price target of $13.62 with a high of $15.00 and a low of $12.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Carlyle Secured Lending over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average represents a 1.52% decrease from the previous average price target of $13.83.

Stay up to date on Carlyle Secured Lending analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

