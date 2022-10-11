Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Rating for Velodyne Lidar: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Velodyne Lidar VLDR and lower its price target from $1.50 to $1.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar are trading up 0.31% over the last 24 hours, at $0.89 per share.

A move to $1.00 would account for a 11.87% increase from the current share price.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar Inc provides smart, powerful lidar solutions. It is known for its broad portfolio of lidar technologies. Velodyne's revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities, and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.