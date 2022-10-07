Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Green Plains: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Green Plains GPRE and lower its price target from $55.00 to $48.00.

Shares of Green Plains are trading down 2.55% over the last 24 hours, at $28.28 per share.

A move to $48.00 would account for a 69.73% increase from the current share price.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc manufactures and sells ethanol and ethanol byproducts in four segments based on function. The ethanol production segment, which generates the majority of revenue, includes the production of ethanol, grains, and corn oil. The agribusiness and energy services segment includes the grain procurement and commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil. The food and ingredients segment includes cattle feeding operations. The partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.