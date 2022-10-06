Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Rating for SVB Finl Gr: Here's What You Need To Know

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of SVB Finl Gr SIVB and lower its price target from $525.00 to $450.00.

Shares of SVB Finl Gr are trading down 1.29% over the last 24 hours, at $359.42 per share.

A move to $450.00 would account for a 25.2% increase from the current share price.

About SVB Finl Gr

SVB Financial Group provides loans and ancillary financial services to startups, private equity, and venture capital firms. The bank has four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB securities. In addition to providing loans to venture-capital-backed startups, the company invests in private equity and venture capital funds of funds. The bank operates throughout the United States and maintains offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, China, India, Germany, Denmark, and Ireland.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.