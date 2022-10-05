Needham Maintains Buy Rating for SMART Glb Hldgs: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of SMART Glb Hldgs SGH and lower its price target from $40.00 to $30.00.

Shares of SMART Glb Hldgs are trading down 7.38% over the last 24 hours, at $15.76 per share.

A move to $30.00 would account for a 90.42% increase from the current share price.

About SMART Glb Hldgs

SMART Global Holdings Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. It specializes in application-specific product development and support for customers in the enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets. It operates in three primary product areas: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products which is the key revenue driver, and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions. Its product revenues are derived from the sale of memory modules, flash memory cards, computing products, and storage products; and service revenues are derived from procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, kitting and packaging services. The company has a presence in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.