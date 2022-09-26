Citigroup Maintains Neutral Rating for IBEX Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of IBEX Holdings IBEX and lower its price target from $20.00 to $18.00.

Shares of IBEX Holdings are trading up 0.0% over the last 24 hours, at $16.70 per share.

A move to $18.00 would account for a 7.78% increase from the current share price.

About IBEX Holdings

IBEX Holdings Ltd is an end-to-end provider of technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience (CLX) solutions to optimize customer acquisition, engagement, expansion and experience for its clients. IBEX operates through Customer Acquisition and Customer Management segments. Customer Acquisition segment includes consumer-facing businesses and acquires customers for them. In this segment, customers are primarily acquired for clients in the telecommunications, cable, technology and insurance industries. Customer Management segment comprises the engagement, expansion and experience solutions. The suite of customer engagement solutions consists of customer service, technical support and other value added outsourced back office services. Most of the company's revenue comes from US.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.