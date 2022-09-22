Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Duckhorn Portfolio: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA and lower its price target from $21.00 to $19.00.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio are trading down 3.23% over the last 24 hours, at $14.09 per share.

A move to $19.00 would account for a 34.85% increase from the current share price.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc produces luxury and ultra-luxury wine across a portfolio of winery brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Decoy, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. Its revenue is comprised of wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. Wholesale revenue is generated through sales directly to California retailers and restaurants, sales to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, and sales to export distributors that sell internationally.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.