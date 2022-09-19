Benchmark Maintains Buy Rating for Rigetti Computing: Here's What You Need To Know

Benchmark has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Rigetti Computing RGTI and lower its price target from $10.00 to $8.00.

Shares of Rigetti Computing are trading down 3.06% over the last 24 hours, at $2.22 per share.

A move to $8.00 would account for a 260.36% increase from the current share price.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems.

