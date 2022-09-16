Stifel Maintains Buy Rating for Ventyx Biosciences: Here's What You Need To Know

Stifel has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Ventyx Biosciences VTYX and raise its price target from $45.00 to $53.00.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences are trading up 4.1% over the last 24 hours, at $39.06 per share.

A move to $53.00 would account for a 35.7% increase from the current share price.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for millions of patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate VTX958 is an oral, selective clinical-stage tyrosine kinase type 2 (TYK2) inhibitor designed to inhibit TYK2 without detectable inhibition of other Janus kinase (JAK) isoforms, which avoids toxicities associated with broader JAK inhibition and, thus, other JAK inhibitors.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.