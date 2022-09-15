Berenberg upgraded its rating of Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT to Buy with a price target of $152.00, changing its price target from $140.00 to $152.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings are trading up 1.13% over the last 24 hours, at $136.36 per share.

A move to $152.00 would account for a 11.47% increase from the current share price.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates 1,074,791 rooms across its 18 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments as of Dec. 31, 2021. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands by total room count at 28% and 21%, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2021. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Tru, and Tempo. Managed and franchised represent the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA, predominantly from the Americas regions.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.