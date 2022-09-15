Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Crestwood Equity Partners CEQP and raise its price target from $32.00 to $34.00.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners are trading down 1.27% over the last 24 hours, at $30.31 per share.

A move to $34.00 would account for a 12.17% increase from the current share price.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The company has a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets that connect fundamental energy supply with energy demand across North America. It has three reporting segments: Gathering and Processing, Marketing, Supply and Logistics, and Storage and Transportation. The company serves various producers in unconventional shale plays located in across the United States. It generates maximum revenue from the Marketing, Supply and Logistics division.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.