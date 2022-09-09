Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Revance Therapeutics RVNC and raise its price target from $25.00 to $35.00.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics are trading up 9.72% over the last 24 hours, at $27.76 per share.

A move to $35.00 would account for a 26.08% increase from the current share price.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. The company has launched a prestige aesthetics portfolio, which includes the RHA Collection of dermal fillers and the HintMD platform. Its main products include DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection and DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection Aesthetics. The operating business segments are Product and the Service Segment. The Products segment generates maximum revenue which is engaged in the research and development of aesthetic and therapeutic products.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.