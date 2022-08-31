Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Marathon Oil MRO and lower its price target from $35.00 to $31.00.

Shares of Marathon Oil are trading up 1.27% over the last 24 hours, at $25.91 per share.

A move to $31.00 would account for a 19.67% increase from the current share price.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2021, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 347 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021 at a ratio of 70% oil and NGLs and 31% natural gas.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.