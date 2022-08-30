Credit Suisse downgraded its rating of Azure Power Global AZRE to Underperform with a price target of $5.00, changing its price target from $22.00 to $5.00.

Shares of Azure Power Global are trading down 25.84% over the last 24 hours, at $4.34 per share.

A move to $5.00 would account for a 15.26% increase from the current share price.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd produces and sells solar power in India. It is engaged in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants and the generation of solar energy. The company generates revenue from a mix of leading Indian central and state government utilities and commercial entities.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.