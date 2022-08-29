Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Southwestern Energy: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Southwestern Energy SWN and lower its price target from $8.00 to $7.50.

Shares of Southwestern Energy are trading up 0.13% over the last 24 hours, at $7.65 per share.

A move to $7.50 would account for a 1.96% decline from the current share price.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a US-based independent energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production activities, including related natural gas gathering and marketing. The company principally carries its business activities in the United States. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production and Marketing segment. Its Exploration and Production segment is the key revenue driver for the company which includes the revenue derived from the production and sale of natural gas and liquids. The Marketing segment generates revenue through the marketing of both the company and third-party produced natural gas and liquids volumes and through gathering fees associated with the transportation of natural gas to market.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.