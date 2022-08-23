Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Compugen: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Compugen CGEN and lower its price target from $14.00 to $4.00.

Shares of Compugen are trading up 2.29% over the last 24 hours, at $1.30 per share.

A move to $4.00 would account for a 207.91% increase from the current share price.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify novel drug targets and new biological pathways to develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Its innovative immuno-oncology pipeline consists of four clinical stage programs, targeting immune checkpoints the company discovered computationally, COM701, COM902, bapotulimab. The company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, including myeloid targets.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.