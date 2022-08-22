Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Rating for Momentive Global: Here's What You Need To Know

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Momentive Global MNTV and lower its price target from $20.00 to $15.00.

Shares of Momentive Global are trading down 5.28% over the last 24 hours, at $7.00 per share.

A move to $15.00 would account for a 114.29% increase from the current share price.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc, formerly SVMK Inc is a United States based company. It is engaged in providing survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their key constituents, including their customers, employees and the markets they serve. It offers a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps individuals and organizations design and distribute surveys. Products offered by the company enable individuals and organizations of all sizes to collect and analyze People Powered Data.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.