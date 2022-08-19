B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Rating for NextEra Energy Partners: Here's What You Need To Know

B of A Securities has decided to maintain its Underperform rating of NextEra Energy Partners NEP and raise its price target from $60.00 to $70.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners are trading down 0.61% over the last 24 hours, at $84.46 per share.

A move to $70.00 would account for a 17.12% decrease from the current share price.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP is formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The renewable energy projects are fully contracted, use industry technology and are in regions that are favorable for generating energy from the wind and sun. Its natural gas pipelines in the portfolio are all strategically located, serving power producers and municipalities in South Texas, processing plants and producers in the Eagle Ford Shale, and commercial and industrial customers in the Houston area. Renewable energy sales generate maximum revenue for the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.